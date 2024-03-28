Noble Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

