Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 795 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

