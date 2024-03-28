Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

