Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $87.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

