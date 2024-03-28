PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $139.40 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 167.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

