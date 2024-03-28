Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 52-Week High at $563.15

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $563.15 and last traded at $561.77, with a volume of 122781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $559.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.00 and a 200 day moving average of $526.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

