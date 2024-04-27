Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

