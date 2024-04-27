GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

