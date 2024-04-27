GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $279.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

