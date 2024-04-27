Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.76 and a 200-day moving average of $255.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.49 and a 1-year high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.