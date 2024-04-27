Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 89.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $377.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.