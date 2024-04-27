GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 58,264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

