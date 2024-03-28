Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,797. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

