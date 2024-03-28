Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $554.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $554.42.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.