Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

SLNAW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590. Selina Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Selina Hospitality stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 607,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

