Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.46% of Univest Financial worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

