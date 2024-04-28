Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $758,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.