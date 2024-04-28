1,659 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,072 shares in the company, valued at $798,893.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

