Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Grows By 124.1%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the February 29th total of 499,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Femasys Trading Up 5.4 %

FEMY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 436,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -2.95. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

