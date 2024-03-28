Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $1.21 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

