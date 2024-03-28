SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Keith Smith Purchases 15,000 Shares

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Smith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,800.00 ($26,666.67).

SKY Network Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Get SKY Network Television alerts:

SKY Network Television Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. SKY Network Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About SKY Network Television

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.