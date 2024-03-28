William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLDB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $538.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

