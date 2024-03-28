Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.79. 205,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,608. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

