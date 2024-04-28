Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

