Raymond James Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Laurentian raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

APR.UN stock opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

