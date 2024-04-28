UBS Group Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$202.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$184.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$165.94. The company has a market cap of C$109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

