Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $5.60 Average PT from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 358,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $542.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

