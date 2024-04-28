U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.17 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 100.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

