Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ DH opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

