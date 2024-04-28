Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

