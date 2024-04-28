Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $178.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.76.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $159.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

