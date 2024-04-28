National Bankshares Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$6.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.80.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.