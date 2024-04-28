Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

