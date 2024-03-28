Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

