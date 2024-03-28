Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.73

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

