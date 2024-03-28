Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $26.53 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.75. 2,921,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.40 and its 200-day moving average is $469.48. The company has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $526.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

