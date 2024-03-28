Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

