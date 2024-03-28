The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,754,316.48 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,556,000 after acquiring an additional 630,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

