Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.37 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $80.13 million and $29.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00077313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,804,383 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

