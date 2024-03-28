Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 1,352,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,865. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

