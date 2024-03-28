Wintrust Financial Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

WTFC stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

