Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY opened at $22.74 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

