Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY opened at $22.74 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
