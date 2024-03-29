Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $57.49.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
