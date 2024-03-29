Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

