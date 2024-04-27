VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.