Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.17.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $382.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.29 and its 200-day moving average is $279.41. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $383.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.