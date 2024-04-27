Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.