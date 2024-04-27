Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 10th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Savaria Stock Performance
Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.38. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
