United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

