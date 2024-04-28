Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Paul Mueller Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MUEL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 1,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

About Paul Mueller

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.15%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

